After Dua Lipa performs mashup of Shah Rukh Khan’s song, Anu Malik demands to know source of this collab: ‘We can only request them to…’

Dua Lipa left fans in awe during her recent performance in Mumbai when she gave a nod to the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup. As the video quickly spread across social media, Shah Rukh Khan's fans went wild with excitement. However, music composer Anu Malik is now seeking clarity on the origins of the collaboration. He voiced his concerns about not receiving proper credit for the song.

In a chat with News 18, Anu Malik expressed his admiration for Dua Lipa, calling her an incredibly talented and renowned artist. While he felt honored by her performance, he emphasized the importance of giving credit where it’s due.

He pointed out that Woh Ladki Jo is his composition, with Abhijeet providing the vocals, and shared his appreciation that Dua Lipa brought the song to the stage. Anu also expressed pride in seeing his music resonate with global audiences, feeling that musicians are being recognized worldwide.

Anu Malik shared his excitement after watching Dua’s performance, revealing that the whole world, including his daughter, sent him clips of her dancing to his song. He expressed his joy, emphasizing that he had no issues with it at all. He praised Dua Lipa as an outstanding performer, noting how she seamlessly blended his tune with her stage presence and production, creating a truly impressive performance.

He further mentioned that they could only request proper credit and said, "We can only request them to give us the rightful credit. Aaj kal toh hum sirf haath jodke request karte hain."

He made it clear that he doesn’t engage in controversies, expressing pride in being an Indian and seeing their song reach a global stage. Anu congratulated Dua Lipa, praising her for her performance and sharing his happiness that his music is being appreciated worldwide.

He also expressed curiosity about the source of the collaboration and said, "I want to know the source of this collaboration. I want to know how they got the rights of the song from the company and if they mentioned mine and Abhijeet’s name or if they just took it off the rack."

While he wasn’t sure of the full details, he acknowledged the positive response to Dua Lipa's performance and the production, expressing his joy that his tune was being celebrated globally and loved in the background of her show.

The singer shared that many people described the collaboration as unlikely and unusual, but he didn’t appreciate those terms. He questioned what was meant by them, stressing that people should be proud that Anu Malik, a dedicated composer from India, is behind the melody. With 47 years of hard work in the industry, he expressed immense pride in seeing his music celebrated worldwide.

He further pointed out that his music had already made its mark globally, mentioning songs like Chamma Chamma in Moulin Rouge, Aaja Na Chhu Le Meri Chunari Sanam in Monsoon Wedding, and his work in Bride & Prejudice.

Malik also highlighted that Balle Balle is still a popular track at weddings. Expressing his frustration, he said that when people call his collaborations an ‘unlikely combo’, he’s at a loss for words, adding that respect should be given where it’s deserved.

Earlier, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son, Jay, voiced his frustration over the lack of credit given to his father for the iconic track. On Instagram, he shared the video of Dua Lipa performing the mashup and emphasized how people often overlook the contributors behind the song.

He pointed out that while Shah Rukh Khan is the star of the track, the true legend, his father Abhijeet Bhattacharya, deserves recognition for his vocals. Jay also highlighted that the song Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah was sung by Abhijeet and composed by Anu Malik.

He criticized the media for never properly acknowledging the singer's contribution, questioning why Bollywood singers rarely get their due credit.

