Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege is one of the new comedy shows that has begun airing on Sony TV. The show is based on the concept of roast, wherein the comedians will not only roast other comedians on board but will also take jibes at the guests on the show. The show features Paritosh Tripathi and Harsh Gujral, among others.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the upcoming guests on the show.

Geeta Kapur, Anu Malik, and Great Khali to take up the roast on Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, India's Best Dancer's judge Geeta Kapur will be seen on the show, along with Anu Malik, who has been a part of many singing-based reality shows on the channel as a judge. While the comedians will roast the duo, both Geeta and Anu will be seen taking the jokes in good spirits. One can expect them to give it back to the comedians as well, considering their straightforward personalities.

In another episode, the makers will have the renowned wrestler Khali as a part of the show.

Take a look at a recent promo of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege-

Guests of the previous episode of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

In the previous episode, the makers of the show roped in the sensational Uorfi Javed and the popular singer Anup Jalota as the guests. As per the promos, Paritosh Tripathi and Harsh Gujral took a dig at Javed's way of styling leaving everyone in splits. After the roast, Urfi Javed gave it back to Tripathi in his style of poetry while the contestants rooted for her.

Munawar Faruqui in Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was the first guest of the show. He made his presence felt with his witty one-liners and getting back at the comedians who roasted him. Paritosh took a jibe at Faruqui's alleged casanova image post fiasco in Bigg Boss 17, however, the comedian-rapper handled it well.

