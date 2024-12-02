Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son expresses displeasure over Dua Lipa and Shah Rukh Khan's Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup for not giving him credit; 'Why has it always been about actors...'

International singing sensation Dua Lipa was recently in Mumbai, performing for her scores of die-hard fans in the city. At the event, she was seen singing the new mashup of her song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's song Woh Ladki Jo. While her performance left many impressed, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Jay Bhattacharya wasn’t happy with people not crediting his father enough for making the classic song.

Videos of Dua Lipa and Shah Rukh Khan's Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup from her recent concert in Mumbai have taken the internet by storm. People have been lauding the international star for performing the trending track on stage. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Jay Bhattacharya expressed his displeasure alleging that his father wasn’t credited enough for the track.

Taking to his Instagram, Jay posted the video of Dua performing the mashup song. In the long caption, he expressed how many failed to mention the voice behind the peppy number. “Why has it always been about actors in this country? Yes, Shah Rukh Khan is tha star of the song undoubtedly but there is another man another legend involved!” he stated.

Jay Bhattacharya, who is also a singer further stated in his post, “I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song she must’ve have heard it and appreciated the man that has sung this song along with SRK.” He added that the song Woh Ladki Jo from the 1999 movie, Baadshah is sung by his father, ace singer Abhijeet Bhattachary, and composed by Anu Malik.

He added, “It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and composed by @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called woh ladki jo sabse alag hai - Abhijeet wherever you search it but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don’t you try and sing for Bollywood.”

Jay concluded by stating that his post is not about Shah Rukh Khan as he is his biggest fan ever. While he admitted ‘GOAT’ King Khan took the song to another level, he also reinstated that it’s high time everyone gets the credit for it.

The young lad expressed that his father does his riyaz (practice) every morning and works hard every day to go out there and perform songs live on stage every day for his fans for the last 35 years. Hence, people need to show some respect for him.

