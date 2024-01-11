After Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone shares she has also been victim of deepfake; says, ‘I don't let it affect me’

The recent instances of deepfake videos of celebrated stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt have left everyone shocked. The Animal actress had expressed her strong reaction against such an act. In fact, just a few days back, Janhvi Kapoor had also shared her views on deepfake videos as she recalled seeing one of her at the age of 17. Now, Sunny Leone has also talked about the same calling it a ‘menace’ and advised young girls falling prey to it to reach out to cyber cells.

Here's what Sunny Leone shared while discussing deepfake images

According to Sunny Leone, one cannot take precautions as it all depends on the mindset of the person creating such nasty video. Talking about deepfake, Sunny expressed her opinion with India Today as she stated, "It's a menace that's been going on for a long time. It's not a recent issue as many believe it to be. These things have happened to me, but honestly, I don't think about it much. I don't let it affect me psychologically or mentally.”

Nonetheless, the Jism 2 actress asserted that young girls who end up facing humiliation owing to such malicious videos need to realize that it is not their fault, and they did not do anything wrong. The actress went on to advise that if such a thing happens, one can reach out to the cyber cell and brief the officers about the case.

“Tell them your identity and likeness has been misused. The police will take action. And even on social media, there is technical help available where you can report these issues. The system is with you, you just need to do it," recommended the actress.

Sunny Leone on launching her AI avatar

On the other hand, Sunny is the latest celebrity to launch her AI avatar. In the same interview, the actress opened up on her decision to enter the virtual world and revealed that her AI avatar will only be involved in conversations that have already been cleared by her. She stated that she had answered a certain set of probable questions and given out information she was okay with sharing.

“My avatar will not answer questions that are inappropriate or that would be offensive or even violent. Or in any way hurt someone's sentiments. All the information has been fed by me," she said.

While the virtual technology was considered a threat to the working professionals, the actress believes that it’s like the ‘Wild West' and everyone is yet to comprehend how to work with it: "It is the shiny new penny at the moment and everyone is trying new things out. More than the fear of being replaced, celebrities are worried about their likeness being misused. We saw that happening a lot last year where fake photos, videos and even voices were put out, leading to a menace," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor on deepfake images

Just a few days back, in an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor also talked about the prevalent menace of altered images. The actress lauded Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up against her morphed image, as she recalled seeing one of her when she was 17. At that time, she wasn’t even aware that she could actually speak against it.

The actress admitted that during her teenage days, she thought that it was just a part of the deal of being a public figure. “I thought I can’t complain, because it’ll seem like I want attention,” she said, further adding that she has learned to embrace her origins and to accept the fact that she’s here because she had it easier than most.

