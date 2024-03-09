Ahaan Shetty and Pooja Hegde’s Sanki gets release date; film will open in theaters on this day

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up to showcase Ahan Shetty in another venture, this time alongside the captivating Pooja Hegde, in the upcoming film Sanki. After Ahan's debut film, Tadap, the actor, and the filmmaker will be coming up with another project for the audience on Valentine's Day.

Sanki gets the release date

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house made an official announcement about Sanki's release date on social media. According to the announcement, the film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025. Directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is currently shrouded in mystery regarding its plot details. However, it promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, shot on an expansive scale across India and overseas.

Take a look:

The new pairing of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde has heightened anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza. While the storyline remains a well-guarded secret, insiders have hinted at Ahan Shetty portraying a fully rogue character, showcasing his versatility after his impactful performance in Tadap.

The chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde is anticipated to bring a fresh and exciting element to Sanki, and the film's title itself suggests a promise of craziness and entertainment for the audience

About Sanki

Originally intended as a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Theri, the project underwent several transformations. With the excitement building up, fans can mark their calendars for the grand release on Valentine's Day in 2025.

Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde on the work front

Speaking of their professional endeavors, Ahan Shetty marked his significant Bollywood entry alongside Tara Sutaria in Tadap and is now prepping for the upcoming film Sanki. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde's latest appearance was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Pooja has teamed up with Shahid Kapoor for a film titled Koi Shaq, in addition to her role in Sanki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty all set for FOUR big announcements including one action film with Sajid Nadiadwala