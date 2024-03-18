Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary; drops PICS with daughter Aaradhya

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Just like Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also the dearest daughter of her daddy. After the demise of her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on March 18, 2017, she is often seen sharing the special moments she enjoyed with him on her social media. A while ago, the actress remembered her father on his death anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often seen sharing adorable glimpses of the wonderful bond she shared with her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Today, March 18 marks the death anniversary of her father. In honor of him, the former Miss World took to social media and posted multiple images of her with her father, her mother, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In the photo album, we see little Aaradhya planting a sweet kiss on the cheeks of her grandfather.

There’s also a beautiful image of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, her daughter, and her mother taking a selfie with the photo frame of her late father. Sharing those glimpses, the actress penned, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy- Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your Blessings.”

Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, on the wedding anniversary of her parents, Aishwarya also shared some old and priceless images of her parents together. Wishing them well, she penned in her post, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless.”

Take a look:

Rai even remembered posting a warm birthday wish for her late father a couple of weeks ago. The Jodhaa Akbar star dropped images that showed how much he was loved by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter. The actress captioned the photos, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous, and righteous… no one like you ever. Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much.”

Take a look:

Aishwarya stepped into the realm of acting in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama film Iruvar. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

