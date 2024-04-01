Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to appear on season 3 of Navya Nanda’s podcast? Here’s all you want to know

Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What the Hell Navya, had a successful first season. Recently, she launched the second season with new video content, featuring her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In one episode, her brother Agastya Nanda made a special appearance.

As Navya gears up for the third season, fans are eager for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to join the podcast. Now, Navya has finally confirmed the news, spilling the beans on Aishwarya's participation. Fans are thrilled about the new season and the potential for insightful conversations with the entire Bachchan family.

Navya Nanda reacts to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance on What The Hell Navya

During a recent chat with Zoom, when questioned about inviting more guests on her podcast, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda responded, "Hopefully, if we have a season 3, I'd love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences."

More about What The Hell Navya podcast

The second season of the podcast What The Hell Navya delighted viewers with nine captivating episodes. Led by Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, each episode offers their unique insights on various topics.

Discussions include women in the workplace, relationships, beauty tips, modern masculinity, and more. Episode 4 featured a surprise appearance by Navya's brother, Agastya Nanda, who marked his acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar film, The Archies, last year. The season concluded with Episode 9, titled Bold not Old, which premiered on Navya's YouTube channel on March 28, 2024.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made a strong comeback after a break of four years with the Ponniyin Selvan series, earning praise from audiences once more. This marked another important collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

In the film, she played the role of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying the character of an antagonist. Her performance was widely appreciated, showcasing her versatility as an actor and reaffirming her position as one of the industry's leading talents.

ALSO READ: What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda-Jaya Bachchan ‘gang up’ on Shweta Bachchan as they talk age, experience