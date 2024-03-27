What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda-Jaya Bachchan ‘gang up’ on Shweta Bachchan as they talk age, experience

The vodcast What The Hell Navya season 2 has already treated viewers to eight engaging episodes, featuring enlightening discussions on a diverse range of topics. Led by the charming trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, each episode offers their unique perspectives. In the latest promo for the upcoming episode, they dive into a conversation centered around the themes of age and experience. Reacting to the promo, Shweta mentioned feeling outnumbered by her daughter and mother, suggesting they were 'ganging up' on her in the episode.

Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan discuss experience in promo for new episode of What The Hell Navya season 2

Today, the promo for the next episode of What The Hell Navya season 2 was unveiled across various social media platforms. The snippet commenced with Navya Naveli Nanda posing a thought-provoking question: “Do you think that the more mistakes we make, the more experience we get in life?”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda emphasized the importance of allowing children to learn from their own mistakes, stating, “I think the best thing you can do for your child is let your child make their own mistakes.” Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan contributed her perspective, affirming, “Experience accha hota hai jab kisi uljhi hui baat ko suljhana ho” (Experience comes in handy when you're solving something complicated).

As the conversation unfolded, Shweta expressed her belief regarding the youth: “I feel that young people can really turn around and say, ‘This is where you guys went wrong,’ or ‘This is what we don't like what you did.’”

Advertisement

Reflecting on their distinct communication styles, Shweta remarked, “Navya talks without taking a breath. There's no modulation, there's no full stop, there's no comma.” In response, Navya humorously said, "Mama talks like this…" and proceeded to playfully mimic Shweta's way of gesturing with her finger while talking. However, Shweta promptly disagreed, retorting, "No, I don't." Jaya ji chimed in, "Shweta, you do. You listen to us, experience."

The teaser concluded with Navya expressing her eagerness by stating, “I have lots to say about this topic.”

Under Navya's Instagram post featuring the promo, Shweta made a light-hearted comment, “Hahahahahahahahahahah always ganging up on me.” This appears to be referencing the playful banter between them regarding Shweta’s manner of speaking that occurred in the promo.

Have a look at the full promo and Shweta's comment here:

The caption of the Instagram post teased, “Age or experience? Now that’s going to be an interesting one with the three-generation trio of Navya, Mom and Nani. Episode 9 out tomorrow at 7pm!”

More about the vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2

The second season of the talk show has witnessed discussions led by Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, covering multiple topics. These include women in the workplace, relationships and dating, beauty secrets, modern masculinity, evolving societal norms, the digital landscape, navigating failures and embracing lessons, and food.

In a particularly special moment, Episode 4 featured a surprise appearance by Navya's brother, Agastya Nanda, who marked his acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar film, The Archies, last year.

The upcoming episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Episode 9, titled Bold not Old, is scheduled to premiere on Navya's YouTube channel tomorrow, March 28, 2024, at 7 pm.

ALSO READ: What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda thinks her cooking is ‘quite good’; Jaya Bachchan loves watching THESE shows