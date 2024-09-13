Ajay Devgn-Kajol drop unseen PICS of their ‘little man’ Yug on his birthday with heartfelt message and fans cannot decide who he looks like more

Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who have been together for over a decade, continue to be one of the industry's most beloved pairs, often setting major relationship goals. Today, on September 13, their son Yug celebrates his birthday, and the proud parents are full of excitement. Both Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share heartfelt wishes for their son. Kajol shared a never-before-seen photo of Yug, affectionately referring to him as her 'little man'. Fans flooded the comment section, debating whether he resembles his father or mother more.

Kajol took to Instagram today to share an adorable photo with her son Yug on his birthday. Dressed in a stunning pink saree with her hair styled in a bun adorned with flowers, Kajol looked radiant. Yug, dressed in a traditional white kurta pajama, beamed at the camera, his wide smile capturing the moment.

Kajol lovingly wrapped her arm around Yug’s waist as they posed for the picture. Along with the sweet image, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world.. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love u.”

As soon as Kajol shared the post, fans quickly flooded the comment section with remarks about who Yug resembles more. One fan commented, “Kajol ki duplicate copy,” while another wrote, “Happy birthday choti Kajol.” A user added, “He has your smile, that’s why it’s the best thing in the whole world...whole universe, in fact! Happy Birthday, sweet Yug.” Many others joined in, filling the comments with birthday wishes for Yug.

Ajay Devgn also shared two unseen and heartwarming photos with his son Yug, proving just how much he has grown up. In the first photo, Ajay and Yug are seen posing with their bicycles against a stunning backdrop of trees and a river, seemingly from one of their cycling adventures. While Yug smiles at the camera, Ajay is captured looking fondly at him. The second picture, taken during the same moment, offers a candid glimpse of the father-son duo engaged in conversation, showcasing their close bond.

Along with the adorable photos, Ajay Devgn added a heartfelt caption, saying, “You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored. Happy Birthday my boy.”

Earlier, Kajol shared a lighthearted post on her Instagram stories, announcing she was giving out 'free bad advice' and invited her followers to ask anything. Soon after, she received a flood of requests, ranging from typical questions to some unusual ones. One follower, humorously trapped in marriage, asked for 'Singham-style' advice.

In her signature playful manner, Kajol responded, advising them to never use the phrase 'aata majhi satakli'. Another person sought her thoughts on getting married at 23, to which Kajol humorously replied that any marriage-related questions would automatically get a 'yes', as part of her bad advice offer.

In a 2018 interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol expressed her gratitude towards her husband, Ajay Devgn, for playing a significant role in her success. Reflecting on their relationship, she shared that Ajay is not only an exceptional husband but also a devoted father. She emphasized that she wouldn't be where she is today, both personally and with her children, without his strong support.

Kajol further described Ajay as a 'Helicopter dad', acknowledging how attentive and involved he is in every detail concerning their kids, something he takes great pride in.

