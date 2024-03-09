Ajay Devgn pays respect to Dragon Ball fame Akira Toriyama; says son Yug is 'heartbroken' following his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the extremely popular Japanese comic Dragon Ball passed away on March 8 leaving his fans worldwide in a state of shock. Ajay Devgn's son Yug Devgan who's also a huge admirer of Akira is 'heartbroken' according to the latest tweet of the star.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and paid respect to Akira Toriyama, the much-loved creator of Dragon Ball who died at the age of 68 following an acute subdural hematoma. The star shared that his son Yug is heartbroken by the death of Akira. "Watching Yug heartbroken makes me feel like if we held all the Dragon Balls, bringing back Akira Toriyama would be our heartfelt wish. He remains a Super Saiyan of inspiration whose legacy influence generations. Rest in POWER, Akira Toriyama." tweeted Ajay.

Akira Toriyama is no longer among all of us physically but his legacy will live on!

Ajay Devgn's work front

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn led latest release Shaitaan has opened well at the box office as it collected Rs 15 crore on Friday. The supernatural thriller also starring R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janika Bodiwala has got an encouraging response from the audience initially and is expected to do well in the long run. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

After this, Ajay will be seen in the much-anticipated sports drama Maidaan which will be released on Eid 2024. The film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Soon after that, he'll be seen in his most awaited film Singham Again. The film helmed by Rohit Shetty is the 3rd instalment of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. More upcoming films of the star include titles like Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

