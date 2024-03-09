Box Office: Shaitaan crosses Drishyam 2's opening day total; Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan film netts 15 crores

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others emerged as the biggest Ajay Devgn film opener post pandemic in a lead role as it netted around Rs 14.5-15 crores. The collections of Shaitaan superseded Drishyam 2, although it looked unlikely going by the way the advance bookings were going. Shaitaan has got a solid foundation to build upon and even a normal trend from here should see the film through.

Shaitaan Has Opened To A Very Good Opening Of Around Rs 15 Crores At The Box Office

Shaitaan netted around Rs 8.30 crores from the top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis and these chains contributed around 55-57 percent of the film's collections. The Mahashivratri holiday helped the film get some strong walk-ups, to the point that it actually could cross Drishyam 2 although the tickets of Drishyam 2 sold in advance were around 50 percent higher.

Shaitaan Looks To Nett Rs 50 Crores In Its Opening Weekend In India

Since Friday was a part-holiday, the growth on Saturday shall be muted. At present, a Rs 50 crore opening weekend seems to be in contention for the Ajay Devgn led supernatural-thriller. A Rs 50 crore opening weekend automatically means that the movie hitting Rs 100 crores nett domestically is a foregone conclusion. The target for Shaitaan infact would be to get as close to Rs 150 crores as possible. To hit Rs 150 crores, it will not just have to have a strong Monday hold but also brave competition from Yodha the coming week.

Shaitaan Is A Money-Spinner For Its Producers

Shaitaan is a financially safe venture with producers already sitting at huge table profits. The worldwide theatrical share, clubbed with surplus non-theatrical revenue will be shared between Ajay Devgn and the producers in their pre-decided ratio.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores Total Rs 15 crores in 1 day

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is? Watch the film to find that out.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

