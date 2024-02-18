Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan gets birthday wish from Rasha Thadani; director Abhishek Kapoor pens note

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is amongst the popular star kids in Bollywood. She is also quite active on social media, where she is often seen sharing updates about her life. On the professional front, following her mother’s footsteps, she will be soon stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure. The film stars debutant and Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan opposite her. Today, Aaman is celebrating his birthday and on the occasion, Rasha and the director posted sweet birthday wishes for him.

Rasha Thadani sends debut film co-star Aaman Devgan the sweetest birthday wish

Today, on Feb 18, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s nephew, Aaman Devgan is celebrating his birthday. On his special day, a while back, his debut film co-star and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani shared a stunning selfie in which the duo is looking away from the camera. While sharing the photo, she wrote alongside, “Happy birthday @aamandevgan (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) To making more memories together. Lots of love always.”

Reacting to her sweet wish, Aaman also re-shared her story and wrote, "Lyyy(Accompanied by red-heart emojis)”

Take a look:

Aaman Devgan's debut film director Abhishek Kapoor sends special message

In addition to this, the Kedarnath director who is also helming Aaman and Rasha’s debut film sent him a bouquet of beautiful flowers. “Happy Birthday Aaman From, Pragya and Gattu,” read the note with Aaman responding by, “@gattukapoor @pragyakapoor love u guys (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Furthermore, Abhishek Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a stunning photo of the star kid flaunting his chiseled physique. “Happy birthday @aamandevgan .#2024 has a bow on it..and ur gonna unleash it (Accompanied by a cake red heart and flexing biceps emoji)” while his wife, Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Darling (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

About Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film

For the unversed, Aaman Devgan is all set to step into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which will be an action-adventure. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role. In addition to this, the film will also mark the acting debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla last year, a source close to the development had shared that it will be a big-scale action adventure where the team plans to create a certain world for the film. Furthermore, the Kedarnath director also plans to present Ajay Devgn in a never-before-seen avatar.

