BREAKING: Abhishek Kapoor to launch Aaman Devgan along side Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar

After making films like Rock On, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Kedarnath, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to name some, director Abhishek Kapoor has been working silently on his next directorial for a while. And now, we hear that Abhishek has locked the script and star-cast of his yet untitled film. According to sources close to the development, Abhishek Kapoor’s next is an action adventure, with Ajay Devgn , which marks the acting debut of his nephew, Aaman Devgan.

“Abhishek Kapoor has been willing to explore the action-adventure space for a while now and his next story pushes him in this unchartered territory as a director. He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it’s an exciting space to tap on at this point of time,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is produced by Pragya Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala.

“It’s a big scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months,” the source added. We hear that Abhishek plans to present Ajay Devgn like never before in his action adventure. “The story warrants the presence of a young actor and a senior star. He found this ideal combination in Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn. He has sketched a character that will see Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. There’s a special look designed for AJ in the film and it will take everyone will surprise,” the source concluded.

Ajay Devgn's line up

Talking of Ajay Devgn, the actor is all set to start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s romantic thriller in the month of January with a start to finish schedule. Right after, he is expected to move onto the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. On calling it a wrap on this one, Ajay gets back to don his much-loved character of Singham, with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The actor recently got a narration from his director and was bowled away by the plot that he has devised for the film. Singham Again is expected to go on floors by Summer 2023 and is slated to release next year.

The yet untitled film marks the second collaboration of Abhishek with Ajay Devgn. For those unaware, Ajay had done a cameo appearance for Abhishek in his 2016 directorial, Fitoor. Talking of Aaman, not much is known about the young actor and the makers are keeping him under wraps, we are very excited to see him on the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would bring more updates on this yet untitled action adventure soon.