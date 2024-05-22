Akshay Kumar wraps up Welcome to the Jungle’s Mumbai schedule; details about action sequence involving 200 horses REVEALED

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise was in development, with Akshay Kumar returning to star. The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar ensemble cast. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is touted to be one of the biggest films of the year.

The latest reports suggest that Akshay Kumar and the team have wrapped up the Mumbai schedule with a massive action sequence involving 200 horses. Scroll down to read more!

According to News18, the makers of the big-budget spectacle had recently hired almost 200 horses along with horsemen for a power-packed action sequence. The source mentioned that it would make for a never-seen-before action sequence and emphasized that the safety of all these horses was thoroughly ensured during filming. The scenes were shot continuously for seven days.

The reports also informed that these horses had come from stables across Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, and a few other places. Additionally, the makers of the movie had put together a mammoth set spread across ten acres of land for the filming of the movie in Mumbai's Film City.

Further information revealed that the cast and crew of Welcome To The Jungle had wrapped up this schedule, which lasted over 40 days, a couple of weeks ago. It was also mentioned that in a few weeks, they would return to shoot more portions of the film in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the actors were said to be busy completing their other professional commitments.

Sanjay Dutt walks out of Welcome To The Jungle

We recently reported that Sanjay Dutt, who was a part of the film earlier, has exited it citing health issues. The actor shot for it for only a day in Madh Island and due to his character requiring to do a lot of action in the film, he walked out,

Welcome To The Jungle was announced in 2023 with a video where the cast was seen performing a cappella. It is presented by Base Industries Group and directed by Ahmed Khan. It is slated for a theatrical release in the Christmas week on December 20, 2024.

