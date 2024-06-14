Singham Again: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn gear up for 6th Diwali outing together after enjoying 5 successes

The release date of Singham Again was being contemplated for a really long time after being pushed from its original release date of 15th August, 2024, where it was clashing with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Earlier today, it was officially announced that Singham Again will be releasing on Diwali this year, thus becoming the sixth time an Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film releases on Diwali.

Singham Again Becomes Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty's 6th Film Outing To Target A Diwali Release

The duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty previously had their films Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and Sooryavanshi release over the Diwali weekend and all of them were successful at the box office. Every film has a memorable story to tell. Like, All The Best released alongside the biggest budget Hindi film then, Blue, and still ended up being the more preferred movie option; Golmaal Again opened to bumper houses despite clash with Secret Superstar and Sooryavanshi, which had Ajay Devgn in an extended appearance, almost netted Rs 200 crores in India with 50 percent permitted occupancies.

The Future Of The Cop Universe Rests In How Singham Again Is Received

Singham Again, which is the biggest film of both, will be looking to be part of the coveted list of Diwali releases that emerged highly successful at the box office. Singham Again boasts of an ensemble cast that also consists of actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacky Shroff and more. It is perhaps the most important film of the Rohit Shetty Cop-Universe and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the future of the universe rests in how well Singham Again works theatrically.

Rohit Shetty Eyes A Redemption After Cirkus's Theatrical Failure

Rohit Shetty's last theatrical release, Cirkus, did not get much support and ended up being a disaster. His ambitious series Indian Police Force got a mixed response from the viewers but to his credit, it became one of the most watched Indian shows on the network. The director, who is hungry for praise and validation, will be looking for the support of his core audience and that support will come with the acceptance of Singham Again at the box office.

Singham Again Clashes With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Diwali

The shooting of Singham Again has been wrapped and the post-production work is in full swing. As things stand, it is clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both movies cater to the family audience segment and it will only be smart if both the film parties sort out their releases so that a possible clash can be avoided. The year of 2024 has already had many open weeks where any significant film could release. In the weeks to come too, there will be weeks with no new releases. In such a case, the producers must not look at big festive dates but look at good, open weeks where their film can get good theatre showcasing.

