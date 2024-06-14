EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan reveals industry's perception about him during break; says he is 'still trying' to change it

Audiences are applauding Fardeen Khan for his digital debut in Heeramandi after a 12-year absence from the screen. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen disclosed industry perceptions of him during break and expressed that he is still trying to change their perception.

Fardeen Khan reflects on industry's views about him during hiatus

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan was asked if the industry had offered him roles or assumed he had quit acting during his 12-year break. He replied, “I kind of completely just took off. I used to come back to Mumbai every few months, but I pretty much just took off. Yes, there were offers at the time, all the way until 2014 or 2015, and then I think everyone was like, ‘okay, he's moved out of the country’. That's a perception I’m still trying to change.”

He continued, "I wasn't around. There were offers up to a certain point, but then after that, I put on a lot of weight. I think that was a signal for people that, ‘hey, he's obviously not interested’ or ‘he's doing something else’."

Watch the full interview here:

Fardeen Khan opens up on regretting ‘long’ break from acting

When asked if he regretted taking a 12-year break, he said, “Most certainly, yes. A big regret. It wasn't planned, but I wish the gap had been much shorter. I needed some time after I lost my father. I needed some time for myself and for personal reasons as well. But you know, 12 years is a long time.”

Advertisement

“I really count my blessings. The way people have met me, whether it's in my work or when I reached out to everyone when I came back, they were all very warm and very receptive," the actor added.

Fardeen Khan on professional front

Fardeen Khan portrayed the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. It also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and more in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Visfot, produced by Sanjay Gupta and Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein, featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan opens up on battling tough times, depression; 'It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection'