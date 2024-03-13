Alia Bhatt says Isha Ambani and she are ‘very good friends’; recalls embracing motherhood just days apart

Alia Bhatt and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani share a great bond of friendship. Most recently, the actress along with her family had also attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with his fiancé Radhika Merchant. On the personal front, both the ladies are proud mothers. In a recent interview, the Jigra actress spoke about her bond with Isha Ambani.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her bond with Isha Ambani

In a recent interview with Forbes, Alia Bhatt talked extensively about her professional collaboration with Isha Ambani for her children's clothing brand. She revealed how she wanted somebody to join her business, as it was self-funded prior to the association. In addition to this, she went on to recall how Isha and she both entered motherhood at the same time and their kids are weeks apart.

“Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like, ‘Both of us are mothers’,” she said.

Bhatt also stated that her perspective towards her brand is personal, which comes from within after the birth of her daughter Raha. “Being a mother has made me a better everything," she further added.

After getting married in April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of the same year. On the other hand, Isha Ambani who is married to Anand Piramal welcomed twins Aadiya and Krishna on November 19.

Alia Bhatt recalls feeling 'protective' while signing Jigra

Moreover, the actress went on to provide insights into her upcoming film, Jigra with Vasan Bala. The film was announced last year and also stars The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Recalling the moment she signed the film, Alia recollected memories of how she came on board shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. She shared, “At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones.”

Jigra will be Alia’s second movie as a producer, which according to her will be considerably different from her first production.

