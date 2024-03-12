PIC: Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s homemade Pinni; ‘Great meeting you’

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is currently in India. The singer left all his fans surprised as he shared a video of him visiting a school in Mumbai, earlier in the day. On the other hand, popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is loved by the audience also had a fan moment as he met the Photograph singer whom he welcomed to the country with homemade Pinnis made by his mother. He even took to his social media handle and delighted his admirers with the sweetest memory.

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran with homemade Pinnis

Today, on March 12, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet photograph with the international singer Ed Sheeran. The actor welcomed the iconic musician to India, that too with his mother’s handmade Pinni. In the photograph shared, the two are seen beaming bright smiles at the camera lens. In addition to this, Ayushmann also added Sheeran’s song Photograph in the background to add a dash of personal touch to the post.

A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed (accompanied by red-heart emoji) Great meeting you, @teddysphotos,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In addition to this, Ayushmann expressed his delight over meeting the global star. He said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home.”

“Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home, and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!,” he further added.

Ed Sheeran visits a school in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran had also posted a video from a school in Mumbai where he was seen interacting with students and singing songs for them in the classroom. Sharing the video he wrote, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too !”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his tour on March 16.

