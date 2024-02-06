Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for Poacher, Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta's new series

Alia Bhatt is easily one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood with several blockbuster films under her name. Last year, she made her debut as a producer with the dark-comedy film Darlings. Now, the National Award winner is backing yet another interesting project titled Poacher. She will be serving as an executive producer on this investigative crime series.

Alia Bhatt to turn executive producer for Poachers

Today, on February 6th, it was announced that Alia Bhatt will be serving as an executive producer for an investigative crime series titled Poacher. The series is directed by Richie Mehta, who has previously helmed the hit drama series Delhi Crime. Based on true events, Poacher will chronicle the largest ivory poaching ring in the history of this country. Created, written and directed by Mehta, the series will star Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Matthew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. Poacher will be available in Hindi, Malayalam and English on Amazon Prime Video from February 23rd.

Alia shared a collaborative post on her Instagram handle with her production company Eternal Sunshin along with Prime Video to unveil the series' first look. The caption read, "Beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins! Alia Bhatt comes on board as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series, Feb 23"

Alia Bhatt talks about Poacher

Alia released a statement about the series in which she said, "Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team of Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team." The actress further said that she was genuinely moved by its story, especially because it's based on true events.

Workwise, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She is currently working on Vasan Bala's Jigra which she is also co-producing with KJo.

