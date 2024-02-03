WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close while Alia Bhatt walks alongside them at Mumbai Airport

Embracing the joys of parenthood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Initially maintaining a veil of privacy around their child, the couple decided to share her adorable face with the public during the Christmas festivities, garnering immense love from fans. Over the weekend, the proud parents, accompanied by their little girl, were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter Raha

On February 3, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Ranbir lovingly carried the little one in his arms, while Alia walked alongside. They swiftly made their way inside without pausing for pictures, possibly in a hurry. Take a look: