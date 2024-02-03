WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close while Alia Bhatt walks alongside them at Mumbai Airport

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close while Alia Bhatt walks alongside them at Mumbai Airport

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Feb 03, 2024  |  08:16 PM IST |  6.5K
WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close while Alia Bhatt walks alongside them at Mumbai Airport
Picture Courtesy - Viral Bhayani

Embracing the joys of parenthood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Initially maintaining a veil of privacy around their child, the couple decided to share her adorable face with the public during the Christmas festivities, garnering immense love from fans. Over the weekend, the proud parents, accompanied by their little girl, were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter Raha

On February 3, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Ranbir lovingly carried the little one in his arms, while Alia walked alongside. They swiftly made their way inside without pausing for pictures, possibly in a hurry. Take a look:


Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor strike pose with singer Shadab Faridi at airport: PICS
entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor strike pose with singer Shadab Faridi at airport: PICS
Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 1: Mahesh Bhatt on Raha's face reveal; Fighter song Mitti
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 1: Mahesh Bhatt on Raha's face reveal; Fighter song Mitti
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Credits: Manav Manglani
Advertisement

Latest Articles