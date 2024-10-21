Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt was going through ‘personal crisis’ during Arth’s shoot reveals Shabana Azmi; admits not having a script

Mahesh Bhatt brought together Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda to star in the 1982 drama film, Arth. The movie ended up becoming a super hit at the box office, bringing accolades and fame to the cast. Decades later, Azmi recalled that the filmmaker didn’t have any script when he was making the movie since he was ‘going through a personal crisis’.

Shabana Azmi was honored with Excellence in Cinema Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 which celebrated her 50 years in cinema. At the coveted event, she also conducted a masterclass and spoke about some of her iconic movies. While talking about the 1982 drama film, Arth, the veteran actress stated that the project didn’t have a script as such. “Mahesh Bhatt was going through a personal crisis. We didn’t have a script," The Indian Express quoted her saying. Having said that, Azmi divulged that they had a story idea, and as they were shooting it went along. Calling it a very ‘ad hoc’ movie, she also recalled wearing her own clothes and turning up on sets.

But she was quick to add that there was something inside the filmmaker who wanted to complete the movie. It was like Bhatt would press a button and immediately she would start acting. Calling it an amazing experience, Shabana Ji stated that on days when she denied doing a difficult scene soon after it was narrated to her, Alia Bhatt’s father would tell her ‘Artificial conflict is not allowed, we don’t have time, you better do it.’

Hours ago, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to her Instagram and dropped a clip of herself that showcased her different moods. In the caption, she expressed how the movie changed her life. She also expressed her excitement about watching it on the big screen again. Azmi wrote, “When #MaheshBhatt offered me #Arth he said “This film will change your life”. It did. Will be watching it with the audience on the big screen after decades. This is the magic of film festivals.”

Shabana Azmi won the National Film Award for Best Actress for the movie. For the unknown, Arth also starred Smita Patil, Raj Kiran and Rohini Hattangadi in supporting roles.

