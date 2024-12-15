Alia Bhatt’s reaction after getting the coolest picture with sister Shaheen and mom Soni Razdan is every girl ever

Alia Bhatt recently dazzled at the iconic Raj Kapoor Film Festival on December 14, 2024. The entire Kapoor family came together for the special event that was dedicated to celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor. Meanwhile, the Love & War actress recently posted an endearing inside picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mom Soni Razdan from the event.

On December 15, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. In the stunning click, the actress is seen leaning her head on her mom and wrapping her arm around her shoulders. The trio flashed a sweet smile as they posed together at the special event.

"Time to change our group picture," wrote the actress, tagging her mother and sister with a finger-directing downward emoji.

Take a look

For the special evening, Alia donned a white saree adorned with multicolored floral and leafy patterns. Embracing her signature minimalist style, she paired the saree with a delicate pearl choker. She completed her look with dewy makeup and soft waves cascading down her shoulders.

Her mother, Soni, on the other hand, looked radiant in a golden saree and her sister Shaheen looked ethereal in a blue and golden kurta with hair kept open.

Advertisement

Notably, several pictures and videos from the special evening stirred the internet. One of the videos that went viral on the internet featured Alia and her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor, welcoming Mahesh Bhatt with warm hugs and open arms. The beloved couple also posed for the paparazzi.

In a heartwarming moment, when the veteran filmmaker came to meet them, the Animal actor quickly got up and shook hands with his father-in-law before giving him a warm and affectionate hug.

Take a look

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kapoor family members including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Shani, Aadar Jain, and more attended the evening.

In addition to this, other members of the fraternity including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra, and many other B-town biggies also turned heads at the special event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan reveals if Baby John co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh is remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri; 'A lot of the story angles are...'