Kareena Kapoor channels desi diva vibe, arrives hand-in-hand with Saif Ali Khan; Aadar Jain and Alekha turn heads at Raj Kapoor’s centenary

The legendary Raj Kapoor was one of the finest, most influential, and celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’ created a legacy that every actor wishes to accomplish in their lifetime. On his 100th birth anniversary, the Kapoor family hosted a grand event on December 13, 2024. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor to Aadar Jain, almost every celebrity associated with the Kapoor family walked the red carpet of the event hosted in Mumbai.

The paternal granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan proudly arrived at the event. She channelized her inner desi diva and stunned in a beige suit paired with white flared pants and a stunning embroidered dupatta. The subtle touch of red made her outfit a million times better. Let’s take a moment for her layered necklace which is a great addition to her simple and elegant look. Keeping her makeup minimal, Bebo left her hair loose.

The Refugee debutant came hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. He was dressed perfectly for the occasion in a bandhgala paired with matching pants and shiny formal shoes. Just look at how stunning they look together.

Check it out:

Bebo’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor also joined her clan in celebrating the legacy of her grandfather. For the event, she was seen wearing a beige embroidered saree, exuding regal vibes. The Murder Mubarak actress rounded up her look with a layered pearl neckpiece, a matching clutch, and a pair of diamond earrings. Lolo kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair in a center-parted low bun.

Advertisement

Check it out:

The handsome hunk of B-town, Vicky Kaushal didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the pioneer. Hence, he made sure to make an appearance in a stunning black suit with brown shoes and a ‘kala chashma’. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also joined the Kapoors in celebrating Raj Kapoor.

Check it out:

B-town’s most love couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh stepped in matching black ensembles. Along with them came the mother and son duo, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Check it out:

Next up was the newly wedded couple of the Kapoor family, Aadar Jain and his loving wife Alekha Advani. He is the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain. To celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor, Aadar arrived wearing a checked suit with a crisp white shirt. As for his wife Alekha, she looked stunning in her elegant net saree.

Check it out:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also made heads turn at the big event. They were joined by Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra and many other B-town biggies.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt exude sophisticated charm as they arrive hand-in-hand at Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration; WATCH