Alia Bhatt plants sweet kiss on dad Mahesh Bhatt’s cheeks, Ranbir Kapoor greets FIL with warm hug at Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebration: WATCH

Almost all of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate the 100th birthday bash of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. While the Kapoor's kept their best fashion foot forward, they were also joined by Alia Bhatt's family. An inside video from the event shows Ranbir Kapoor greeting his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, with a warm hug. Soon after, Alia also lovingly gave a sweet kiss to her daddy, dearest.

On December 13, 2024, the Kapoor family hosted a lavish gala to celebrate the legacy of the 'Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema,' Raj Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among the first celebs to walk the red carpet at the coveted event. Soon after, they were seen welcoming everyone who stepped in to celebrate the legend's birthday.

In a video, Raha Kapoor's parents were seen welcoming Mahesh Bhatt with warm hugs and open arms. Ranbir and Alia were posing for the media, and the veteran filmmaker came to meet them. The Animal actor quickly got up and shook hands with his father-in-law before giving him a warm and affectionate hug.

They can also be seen being a little chatty while Alia waits for them to finish their conversation. Soon after, the trio came together to pose for the paparazzi. This is when Alia sweetly planted a kiss on her dad's cheeks, making the shutterbugs go 'awww' in admiration.

Take a look:

Both Alia and Ranbir gave a modern twist to their 60s-inspired outfits. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned a stunning white silk saree with flowers and leaves dotted all over. She paired it with a sophisticated blouse, a dainty neckpiece, and just her engagement ring. Leaving her hair open, she sported dewy makeup.

As for the Sanju actor, he arrived donning a velvet bandhgala with beige pants and formal shoes. With his mustache and fresh hair, he gave a fun spin to his ensemble.

Apart from them, celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Shani, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rasika Duggal, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra and many other B-town biggies attended the event.

