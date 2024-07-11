Alpha: Alia Bhatt trained for four months for her ‘never-seen-before avatar’ to be at ‘fittest best’

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and filmmaker Shiv Rawail took to their social media to drop the announcement video of their upcoming film Alpha. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, the team is currently busy with the filming of the movie which was kick-started earlier this month.

Now, a news report suggests that Raha Kapoor’s mom gave her sweat and blood for her role. In fact, she trained rigorously for four months to prepare for her character. Read on!

Alia Bhatt trained for about four months for Alpha

After the massive success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt worked on Jigra as an actor and producer. As her upcoming movie is in the post-production stage, the actress has started filming for yet another action thriller film title Alpha.

Earlier, on July 10, the team shared the announcement video, making their fans excited for the mass entertainer. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning actress trained for four months before she kickstarted shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film on July 5.

A source close to the development informed the publication that Alpha presents Alia in a never-seen-before avatar”. The informant added that she has trained for about four months to prepare herself to play a super agent. Moreover, the actress has five to six major action sequences in the film and hence, she needs to be at her fittest best. "Alia has pushed her body to a breaking point because she has to look ruthless on screen," the source stated.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt spotted shooting for Alpha in Mumbai

Prior to the team dropping their announcement video, Alia was spotted in the city as she kickstarted shooting for Shiv Rawail’s action-thriller. In the first picture of the actress from the sets of the movie, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen donning a white sweatshirt with dark blue joggers.

Sporting no makeup and her hair tied in a bun, Alia held a sipper in her hand as she went towards her vanity van. The film marks Alia and Sharvari’s first collaboration for a female-led movie.

ALSO READ: Alpha star Alia Bhatt doesn't want daughter Raha 'to be any version of herself that she isn’t comfortable with'