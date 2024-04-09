Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali opens up on feeling late singer's spirit at special screening

The release of Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated movie, Amar Singh Chamkila, is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The film received an overwhelming response during a special screening at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in collaboration with Netflix. The cinema hall was so packed that even the filmmaker had trouble finding a seat.

Later, upon getting the seat, Imtiaz watched the film with the audience and felt emotional after receiving a warm response from them.

Imtiaz Ali on feeling Amar Singh Chamkila's spirit during his biopic's special screening

While watching Amar Singh Chamkila with the audience during a jam-packed special screening, Imtiaz Ali felt emotional and gave the credit of success to the late singer. He also talked about feeling his spirit at the screening.

During an interaction with The Indian Express, Imtiaz opened up and said, “It is very rarely that a filmmaker gets to watch his own film because usually you are working on it, and that’s not the same as viewing it. Today I got a chance to watch the whole film, this has happened only one time in my life before. When I was watching the film, I was constantly thinking of Chamkila. Before the show started, we were talking about how there are so many people here, it is more than houseful and then I thought to myself why won’t it happen?"

"Chamkile ka ek bhi gaana aisa nahi hai joi hit nahi hai, Chamkile ka ek bhi akahada aisa nahi hai jo over full nahi hua. (Chamkila never gave a song that wasn't a Hit, there was no show done by him that didn't go full). He is the roof breaker artiste, this is his film it had be houseful. It is owing to him. I really felt that there is some spirit, which is the hit spirit, woh aata hai, toh log aate hai. (people have to come if he comes) Chamkila is that,” he added.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, Amar Singh Chamkila chronicles the life of the legendary Punjabi singer who is known for his record-breaking music and was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot Kaur at a very young age. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Chamkila is slated to release on Netflix on April 12.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's friends reveal major details regarding his relationship status and family background