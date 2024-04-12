Amar Singh Chamkila Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer

The highly anticipated biopic Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on OTT today. The film, which showcases the lives of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The trailer and songs had created immense buzz among the audiences, and now that the movie has been released, they have eagerly watched it and shared their reactions on X (Twitter).

Today, on April 12, as the movie Amar Singh Chamkila hit the streaming platform Netflix, netizens took to X (Twitter) to share their glowing reviews. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s acting performances garnered immense appreciation along with Imtiaz Ali’s directorial prowess. AR Rahman’s music also received a special mention.

One person said, “#AmarSinghChamkila : IMTIAZ ALI IS BACK. A tragedy relevant & impactful regarding themes of censorship & morality while being set close to 40 years ago. While #ParineetiChopra is solid, #DiljitDosanjh puts forth a performance that will be remembered for years! LOVED IT.”

Another individual wrote, “Just watched #AmarSinghChamkila on Netflix! I'm seriously out of words how good the movie was! Everything was done with the utmost perfection. @diljitdosanjh ek he toh dil hai, kitni baar jitoge? Please watch #AmarSinghChamkila on Netflix with your friends and family.”

A user praised, “Just watched #AmarSinghChamkila on @NetflixIndia What an amazing movie @diljitdosanjh you killed it with ur brilliant performance as Chamkila, it was quite impressive! Especially my father being a huge fan of Chamkila's songs, appreciated it so much.”

One netizen exclaimed, “Welcome Back, #ImtiazAli ! A beautiful musical tragedy, that is #AmarSinghChamkila marks his return to the form. A truly immersive experience, largely due to stellar performances of #DiljitDosanjh and #ParineetiChopra and the great music of #ARRahman. Go watch!”

Another person shared, “#AmarSinghChamkilaReview (4 stars)/5 It is a wonderful film. Great acting by #DiljitDosanjh & #ParineetiChopra also shines. Good screenplay, A.R Rahman's music on the top. #ImtiazAli is back with a bang. Casting is also good. Every actor did fabulous job.”

Amar Singh Chamkila is now available to watch on Netflix!

