Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, one of the eagerly anticipated films of 2024, hit the big screens today. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, the film is packed with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts. The trailer and the songs had ignited significant buzz among the audiences and now as the film released, they have watched the movie in theaters. Viewers are taking to X (Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions regarding the film.

Netizens review Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Today, on April 11, the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released on the occasion of Eid, promising to entertain the viewers during the festive occasion. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

Viewers took to X (Twitter) after watching the film, showering praise on its storyline, performances, action sequences, and entertainment value. Read the following tweets to make up your mind about catching this film in theaters:

One individual exclaimed, “#BMCMReview : Hear me out. Stop calling it ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Just say ‘The GOAT Action Entertainer from Indian Cinema’ That's all. That's the review. That's #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan That's #BMCM.”

A user praised, “#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan: MASS MASS MASS Larger than life action film with brilliant storytelling. Akshay sir is the backbone, Prithviraj is brilliant, Tiger as usual fun to watch. Too Good bgm in each n every scene. Love you @aliabbaszafar. Return of Vintage Khiladi.”

One person reviewed, “#BMCM: BLOCKBUSTER Rating: (4 stars) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan has everything an audience looks for in a grand scale MAGNUM opus film. Perfect STORYline Adrenaline pumping ACTION's Great COMIC Timing Full ENTERTAINER #BMCMReview #AkshayKumar #TigerShroff #AliAbbasZafar.”

A post read, “#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT. Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film. BGM & Action.”

Check out more reactions:

