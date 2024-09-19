Amy Jackson admires her 'little beam of sunshine' Andreas; Shares adorable photos: 'Watching you grow into a lil man...'

Amy Jackson, known for her role in Singh Is Bliing, recently celebrated her son Andreas's fifth birthday with adorable Instagram photos. Alongside the pictures, she wrote a heartfelt message, calling him her 'little beam of sunshine' and added, "Watching you grow into the lil man you are makes me the proudest mummy."

Amy Jackson shared a series of heartwarming photos with her son Andreas on Instagram. The first image, featuring a much younger Andreas asleep while Amy looks away, has a nostalgic feel. Subsequent photos showcase Andreas all grown up, including a shot from Amy's wedding with Ed Westwick.

Other highlights include Andreas giving Amy a sweet kiss on a yacht, the pair posing outside Disneyland, and enjoying Indian attire at the beach. The collection also features moments of Andreas in a bathtub, holding a sign that reads 'I want to be an actor,' and various other adorable scenes like playing the piano, having picnics, and vacationing together.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “17.09.2019 … five years and 9 months of loving you. The day you came into this world, Dre, everything lit up. You’re my little beam of sunshine - so kind, so clever, and funny as anything, there’s never a dull moment when you’re around." Amy also expressed pride in watching him grow and conveyed her deep love for him.

Advertisement

As soon as the actress posted the photos, fans took to the comments to express their admiration. One user commented, "Absolutely love these precious clips, they’re so full of love, especially love the one in the hot tub!!!” Another wrote, “Love you both so much. Happy birthday our little Prince.” A third fan added, “Happy 5th Birthday Andreas!!!! You’re a superstar!”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick recently got married, celebrating their union with a beautiful wedding in Italy. Their pre-wedding festivities took place on a luxury yacht along the Amalfi Coast. The couple exchanged vows at the stunning Castello Di Rocca Cilento. They shared their wedding highlights on Instagram, posting a romantic message that said, "The journey has just begun," accompanied by a ring emoji. Their official wedding photos exuded a fairytale-like charm, capturing the elegance of their Christian ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy, who made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar, was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's Commando. She has also featured in Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali, among other films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson drops FIRST PICS from dreamy wedding with Ed Westwick; ‘The journey has just begun’