Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson drops FIRST PICS from dreamy wedding with Ed Westwick; ‘The journey has just begun’

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson from is now married to her fiancé Ed Westwick. The couple flew to the Amalfi Coast in Italy for their pre-wedding celebrations. They began the festivities by spending time with friends on a luxurious yacht. Photos from their grand event were circulating on the internet. Finally, the couple has shared beautiful pictures from their wedding.

Today, on Aug 25, a while back, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick dropped official pictures from their wedding. The couple exchanged the wedding vows at Castello Di Rocca Cilento, Italy. They made a collaborative post on Instagram to share the news with their fans and followers. The special post was captioned with a romantic note that read, "The journey has just begun" followed by a ring emoji.

The couple got married in a Christian wedding ceremony. For their special day, the actress from Singh Is Bliing looked stunning in a white off-shoulder gown with a long train featuring a beautiful netted design on the border. Meanwhile, Ed looked dashing in a white blazer paired with a matching shirt and black pants. Additionally, his black bow tie added a nice touch to his overall look.

It goes without saying that the couple looked straight out of a fairytale in their official wedding pictures. The two were seen standing against the backdrop of white flowers and green leaves. The actress bride was also seen carrying a beautiful white bouquet as a part of the rituals.

Soon after the post was shared, the couple was swarmed with heartfelt congratulatory wishes.

Amy and Ed went to Italy on August 23. Before their wedding, the couple shared a series of intimate photos from their flight to the destination. The pictures showed their happiness and excitement, and also featured the actress's future in-laws and her son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

“Let’s get married, baby @edwestwick," the post was captioned.

It is worth mentioning that Ed proposed to Amy on a picturesque bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland, earlier this year in January.

Last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's Commando, Amy made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar. Additionally, she has appeared in Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali, among other films.