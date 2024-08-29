Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick share INSIDE glimpses from their alluring candlelight dinner post wedding and it has our whole heart

British actress Amy Jackson, who is best known for Akshay Kumar-starrer Singh is Bliing in Bollywood, made her Hindi film debut with Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. Amy recently got hitched to her fiance, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in a dreamy wedding in Italy. After their wedding, Amy and Ed dropped inside glimpses of their candlelight dinner on social media. Their visuals from the post-wedding celebration have all our hearts.

On August 28, Amy Jackson took to Instagram to share a collaborative post with her husband, Ed Westwick from the candlelight dinner. The collection features some pictures and clips from the celebration. The first picture shows the newly married couple posing with a five-tier long lip-smacking cake kept on the side. The cake has Amy and Ed's initials written on top.

While Amy wore a long white gown with details of silver embellishments on the bust and hands area, Ed opted for a white blazer and black trousers with a bowtie. She oozed glamor in her dress and Ed looked dapper in formal wear.

Next is the clip that captures the picturesque area of the dinner. We also see a glimpse of Ed Westwick delivering his speech to the audience as he holds his mic. A picture shows a candle-lit dinner table all decked up for the celebration.

Another photo shows the newly married couple raising wine glasses while going all mushy with each other. A picture features oysters being served with lemons on the side.

The series also has some party moments lined up. In a photo, Amy and Ed can be seen making a starry entry as the bride and groom. She wore a short embellished bodycon dress for the bash. In a picture, the Singh Is Bliing actress shakes a leg on the dance floor.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick had earlier shared the official pictures of their fairy-tale wedding on Instagram. In the caption, she had written, "The journey has just begun."

The couple recently got married in Castello Di Rocca Cilento, Italy. On the work front, Amy Jackson has also worked in Hindi movies like Freaky Ali and Crakk.

