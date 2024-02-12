Amy Jackson quips Ed Westwick planned proposal ‘so well’; reveals he wants to become action hero in Bollywood

Amy Jackson left all her fans pleasantly surprised after she shared pictures of her dreamy proposal from boyfriend Ed Westwick. The actress who is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after almost 8 years of being away from the silver screen with Crakk, spoke about her proposal and her boyfriend in a recent interview. She revealed how the actress did not want to marry someone from the same field but ED changed her perception and credited him for being a support system.

Amy Jackson reveals Ed Westwick is her support system

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick first met each other at an Aston Martin event in 2021. And now in 2024, the Gossip Girl star proposed to her in Gstaad. Talking to News 18 about the proposal, the Crakk actress revealed that her now fiancé did it very well. The actress further said that she never wanted to be in a relationship with someone belonging to the same line of work as hers but now she has no complaints. She further added that having somebody who is supportive and understands your job is great.

Amy admitted that Ed Westwick is her biggest support system. She added, “Ours is a job that’s very unusual. We’re on the road and it’s different every day. Our schedules are here and there and everywhere and having someone who understands that and encourages it is and just has your back is really special. We get each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship.”

Amy Jackson talks about Ed’s Mumbai visit last year

Talking about Ed’s Mumbai visit last year, Amy revealed that he wanted to watch Hindi movies during his stay. “Ed and I like watching films belonging to different genres and languages. He has been a producer on a few films. So, we do a little bit of research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen on watching some Bollywood films and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of Bollywood and learn about the industry,” she states.

Amy also revealed that Ed saw the trailer of Crakk and reveals that they have been watching some films and he loved them. He thinks that Hindi movies are incredible and after watching the trailer of Crakk he appreciated Bollywood and quipped that they know how to do action. She further joked that Ed wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now.

