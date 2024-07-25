Anant Ambani gets 'Orryfied' as he poses with him in new PICS; fans' quirky comments are unmissable

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding was a star-studded affair as the whole Bollywood industry, several international celebrities, notable political figures, and others graced the event.

A while ago, Orry, the social media sensation who was also present at the wedding festivities, shared some pictures with the new groom and fans dropped unmissable comments.

Anant Ambani and Orry pose together in new pictures

On July 25, taking to his Instagram account, Orry shared three pictures with Anant Ambani from the wedding festivities of the latter. In the first picture, we can see Anant getting 'orryfied' as he placed his hand on the groom.

The next two pictures show Anant touching Orry's nose making a funny pose. Sharing the snaps, Orry captioned it, "Orry stocks (rising emojis)

Have a look:

Check out fans' comments

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, "Orry for President NOW." Another wrote, "That's how friendship looks like." A third fan shared, "POOKIE."

One user wrote, "Mate if Orry actually had stocks I'd be so up rn, I've been here since you had 100k followers." Others also dropped quirky, funny, and lovely comments under the post.

Orry drops a picture with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orry shared a picture with the parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. In the picture, we can see him standing in the middle wearing his silver embellished pants and open jacket.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor donned an ivory white sherwani with silver work. He kept his hand on Orry’s shoulder, while the social media influencer had his hands on the actress’ bump.

Talking about the Kalki 2898 AD actress, she stunned in a purple saree with embellished borders. She tied her hair in a bun and her smokey eye makeup made her look even more beautiful.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding party to be held at Stoke Park Hotel?

As per The Sun, the party will be held over the next two months and Mukesh Ambani has block-booked his iconic seven-star London’s Stoke Park Hotel till September. Among the many attendees, Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson are expected to join the celebrations.

