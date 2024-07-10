Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose with Orry in UNSEEN PIC from Anant-Radhika’s sangeet; Fans say, ‘Baby has been Orryfied’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Orry in an unseen picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jul 10, 2024  |  01:37 PM IST |  246
Picture credit: Orry Instagram
Parents-to-be Deepika-Ranveer pose with Orry at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet; PIC

Ever since Deepika Padukone posted a picture of her in a purple saree as she dolled up to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet, fans have been gushing over her. The mom-to-be looked nothing less than an Indian princess in that traditional embellished saree, flaunting that baby bump. Well, Orry has now shared an inside picture featuring the actress and her hubby Ranveer Singh and we cannot stop looking at how gorgeous she looks.


Credits: Orry Instagram
