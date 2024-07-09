Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya, Orry's before and after PICS from Haldi are all things fun

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, scheduled for July 12, 2024, is now just a few days away. The Haldi ceremony recently took place in Mumbai and was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. Inside glimpses from the function have now surfaced, giving a peek into the vibrant and colorful celebration. Orry shared before and after pictures with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and others, showcasing the fun they had.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and more enjoy Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi

Today, July 9, internet sensation Orry took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony. In the first photograph, he was seen posing alongside Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. They were all dressed in their stylish ethnic ensembles. Orry captioned it “Before” and then showed what happened “After.”

In the next photo, the group was seen wearing kurtas, and they were completely covered in Haldi, indicating how much they enjoyed the ceremony. There were more snaps of the friends making quirky expressions for the camera.

Shanaya also posted an adorable picture with Ananya. Ananya reshared it on her Stories and penned a sweet caption. She stated, “And it was all yelllowwww with my sister @shanayakapoor02.”

Have a look at all the inside glimpses!

The Haldi ceremony was also attended by Anant and Radhika’s families, along with stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

Complete itinerary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

After pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and on a European cruise, the rituals are currently happening in Mumbai. The Mameru ceremony, the sangeet, and the Haldi have already concluded, with many more functions yet to come.

Earlier, the schedule of Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding was shared on social media. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre. The dress code for the Shubh Vivaah or Auspicious Wedding is Indian traditional.

Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings is set for July 13, followed by the Mangal Utsav (Wedding Reception) on July 14.

