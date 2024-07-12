Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-to-be's 'brigade' Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi-Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya and more all set for 'yaar ki shaadi'

As the wedding hour for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is nearing soon, guests have been making their stunning appearances at the Jio World Convention Centre. From John Cena to several Bollywood celebrities, the wedding will be a star-studded affair.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arjun Kapoor, and other celebrities are already at the venue and donned their 'Anant's Brigade' customized outfits as they are all set for the wedding.

Anant Ambani's brigade Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others are all ready to witness their 'yaar ki shaadi'

A video on Instagram shows Arjun Kapoor donning a traditional outfit and the backside of it is written, 'Mere Yaar Ki shaadi hai.' On the other hand, Ananya Panday wore a chic yellow customized lehenga with 'Anant's Brigade' on the backside.

Shayana Kapoor was also seen wearing the customized lehenga while Jahnvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya posed together for the paps. Apart from them, the sibling duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked stunning.

John Cena gets warm welcome from Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani

A video on Instagram shows John Cena arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, we can also hear Mukesh saying "Thank you so much for coming" to John.

He donned a sky-blue traditional outfit and was seen handshaking with Mukesh Ambani while entering the venue. The groom-to-be's father was delighted to see Cena arriving at the wedding and the latter was also happy as seen in the video. On the other hand, Isha Ambani can be seen smiling while welcoming Cena.

Meanwhile, apart from them, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, MS Dhoni with his family, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AR Rahman, and more celebrities arrived at the wedding.

Guest list for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

India Today reported that the Shubh Aashirwad event that will take place on July 13 will be graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

The event will start from 6 pm onwards at the Jio World Centre. The dress code for the ceremony is Indian Formal. Speaking about the guest list, the report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others will be present. On the other hand, notable political personalities will also be present as per the report.

