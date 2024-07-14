Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Suhana Khan drops stunning PICS; Aryan’s rumored GF Larissa Bonesi can't keep calm

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, finally got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12. The wedding festivities continued with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 [Saturday] which witnessed the presence of several stars. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan for the post-wedding event.

A day later, Suhana Khan took to her social media and dropped stunning pictures from the ceremony. The post attracted her brother Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s unmissable reaction.

Suhana Khan drops pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirvad ceremony

Today, on July 14, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a multi-picture post. The first snap featured her look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s yesterday function. The star-kid looked stunning in a glittery blouse paired with a floral lehenga and matching dupatta.

The second post was a selfie clicked inside the wedding venue, followed by another click. Suhana was seen flaunting her beautiful hairdo adorned with floral garland in the third photograph. The subsequent pictures had The Archies actress' stunning click from the photo shoot and the venue.

While sharing the post, Suhana didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped Ballet shoes and a ribbon emoji.

Aryan Khan's rumored GF Larissa Bonesi reacts

Soon after the post was shared, Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi couldn’t stop reacting to the post. She dropped a crown, revolving hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

In addition to this, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis.



About Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi

The rumors of Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonessi’s blossoming romance began earlier this year in April. It all started when a video of the duo went viral on the internet attending Martin Garrix's concert last year with common friends. A user on Reddit had also pointed out how the two were very close at a party for the star kid’s apparel brand.

The two have neither confirmed nor reacted to the ongoing speculations. However, their constant outings often catch fans’ attention.

Aryan Khan's work front

On the work front, Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with Stardom. The series will star Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Lakshay Lalwani along with reported cameos of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.