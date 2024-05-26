WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan celebrates shoot wrap of directorial debut Stardom; Bobby Deol joins

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He is all set to make his directorial debut with a series titled Stardom. Ever since the news came to light, several updates related to the project have been sending fans into a frenzy. As the audience is quite intrigued to witness the magic created by the young Khan, it has been revealed that Aryan has finally wrapped up the shoot of his directorial debut series.

In a video going viral on the internet, Aryan Khan was seen celebrating the momentous occasion with the entire cast and crew.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates the shoot wrap of Stardom

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan was shared by a fan page from the wrap-up party of his directorial debut, Stardom. In the viral video, the star kid was seen cutting the scrumptious three-tier cake while he was surrounded by the entire cast and crew members of the series, including Bobby Deol. The entire team was seen cheering and clapping for him.

Elated by the update, fans also dropped red-hearts in the comments section.

After completing the shoot, a while back, Aryan Khan was also seen accompanying his family, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan for the highly-anticipated Kolkata Knight Riders finale IPL match in Chennai.

About Stardom

The highly-anticipated series of Aryan Khan, Stardom, is a modern drama that takes a close look at the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

Written and directed by Aryan and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will have Lakshya Lalwani among one of the main leads. Reportedly, Bobby Deol and Mona Kapoor will also be seen in important roles along with cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively reported last year about several intricate details about the series. A source close to the development shedding light on the title had mentioned, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry, and what better title than Stardom.”

