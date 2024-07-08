WATCH: Did Aryan Khan and rumored gf Larissa Bonesi go on Sunday date? Duo spotted entering same venue separatel

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is rumored to be dating Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi. She has been spotted with several celebrities and attending events where Khan was present on multiple occasions.

Yet again, the alleged couple grabbed eyeballs when they were spotted entering the same venue separately to attend a star-studded event in Mumbai. Check it out!

Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi attend the same event in Mumbai

Ever since news of Aryan Khan allegedly dating Larissa Bonesi went viral, the internet got excited, wanting to know more about it. Hence, netizens and the paparazzi have been keeping a close eye on the young celebrity.

On July 7, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was seen arriving at a luxurious spot in Mumbai to attend an event. Soon after, he was joined by the Brazilian model-turned-actor. For the occasion, Khan dressed up in a plain black t-shirt with a pair of army jeans. He layered it up with a blue denim jacket and sported shiny silver shoes to round up his look.

As for Larissa, she turned up in a black two-piece set. Rocking a medium-length denim jacket, she paired it up with black boots. With barely any makeup on and leaving her cascading hair open, she entered the venue with her friends.

Check it out:

Next up was Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan who also attended the event. The youngster looked effortless in his plain black long-sleeved t-shirt paired with blue denims and matching sneakers.

He was joined by actor Lakshya. Also known as Laksh Lalwani, he is leading man in the action thriller film Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. Along with him, his co-star Raghav Juyal was also spotted at the event.

Check it out:

Aryan Khan’s work front

While his father is a megastar, Aryan Khan decided to take a different career route and focus on filmmaking rather than starring in it. He is all set to make his directorial debut with the web show Stardom which is currently in the production stage.

