Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana repeat saree for couple's big day? Find out

Internet is currently buzzing with the updates around Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Bollywood celebrities have been reaching the wedding venue dressed in their traditional best. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, also made a dapper entry for the occasion.

What caught everyone’s attention was The Archies actress’ choice of saree, which she recycled, leaving the internet impressed.

Suhana Khan arrives with brother Aryan Khan for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Today, on July 12, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan reached the wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the special occasion, the sibling duo looked their best in their stunning choice of outfits.

While Aryan looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo, Suhana looked gorgeous in a sequinned golden beige saree paired with a strappy bustier blouse that had matching embellishments to compliment the saree. The star kid accessorized her overall look with a beautiful necklace and matching hoops and tied her hair in a bun.

Take a look-

Suhana Khan repeats her Manish Malhotra saree

The duo posed for the paps before making their way inside the wedding venue. Soon after the Khan siblings made their appearance, the internet was quick to notice that Suhana repeated her saree. To remind you, the actress had dolled up in the same saree back in 2022 for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

When Suhana Khan lauded Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree

Earlier Alia Bhatt had won over the internet as she repeated her hand-dyed ivory organza wedding saree, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the National Film Awards.

During a conversation in 2023, Suhana had lauded Alia Bhatt for repeating her outfit. She had said, "I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message."

She further emphasized, "And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree, then we can also repeat an outfit for a party."

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

As of Anant and Radhika’s wedding, Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were seen arriving in style for the grand celebrations.

After the wedding, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirvad on July 13 followed by a grand reception on July 14.

