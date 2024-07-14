Anant-Radhika Wedding: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, 10 reunions that we loved

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding festivities brought numerous celebrities under one roof. With an array of superstars coming together, we saw several heart-warming reunions, leaving fans going gaga. From Deepika Padukone-Rajinikanth, Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt, let’s take a quick look at some of the fans’ favorite reunions.

10 reunions from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding that are just wholesome

1. Salman Khan reunites with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha

It wasn’t any less of a visual delight to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Karan Arjun’s Bhangra Paa Le, leaving fans nostalgic.

Furthermore, Salman and legendary actress Rekha who have shared screen space in movies like Biwi Ho To Aisi and Om Shanti Om also won over the internet. A video of the duo surfaced as they walked through the crowd, with the Tiger 3 actor taking the lead.

In addition to this, after Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, the Dabangg co-stars clicked together while Sanjay Dutt joined.

2. Deepika Padukone reunites with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Another video ruling the internet has to be Deepika Padukone meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two were seen sharing a warm hug, leaving netizens transported back to 2018, when the duo had danced their heart out at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

Additionally, DP reunited with her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Amitabh Bachchan as well.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Isn’t the video of Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh taking over the dance floor with their electrifying moves living in our hearts rent-free? The Gundey co-stars were seen flaunting their classy moves on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and it was just so wholesome.

4. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

There is no denying that Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt share an incredible bond of friendship. The two remained busy in their personal and professional lives lately, yet Anant and Radhika’s wedding reunited BFF’s yet again.

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor’s love for Sanjay Dutt is not hidden from anyone. From leading his biopic to sharing cameo screen space in PK, there’ve been instances of the two sharing warm meetings. During Anant and Radhika’s Shubh Aashirward ceremony, the reel and real Sanju reunited, leaving fans elated.

6. Shah Rukh Khan- Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh was seen greeting Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, with folded hands. The actor then shook hands with Aaditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar. He then approached Amitabh Bachchan and touched his feet. Shah Rukh repeated the gesture with Jaya Bachchan too.

7. Deepika Padukone reunites with Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan

The mom-to-be was seen meeting her Kochadaiiyaan co-star and South superstar Rajinikanth and his wife. Their union radiated warmth and happiness in the viral video. In addition to this, Fighter co-stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan also met after the film’s release.

Furthermore, DP also met SRK, while the latter greeted her with a kiss and a warm hug. Following his warm interaction with Deepika, SRK also met Ranveer Singh.

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan

Another iconic pair of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan having worked in movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Dhoom 2, left fans elated with their reunion. The duo was seen sitting on either side of Abhishek Bachchan.

9. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth

One can only imagine the feeling when two legends reunite. South’s superstar Rajinikanth was seen greeting his Hum co-star Amitabh Bachchan at the wedding by touching his feet. However, Big B stopped him and hugged him instead. The two will be seen reuniting on screen with action entertainer Vettaiyan.

10. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Another reunion that left fans' hearts fluttering was between Kabir Singh's co-stars. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were seen entering the wedding venue together and engage in a candid conversation too.

Which was your favorite moment from the wedding, do let us know in the comments section.

