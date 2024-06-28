Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is ‘genius,’ claims choreographer Mudassar Khan; reveals working on Stardom’s songs

Shah Rukh Khan is a sensation and has been enjoying a massive fan following for more than 3 decades now. Now his kids are all set to take his legacy forward. Suhana Khan has already made her acting debut and now all eyes are on his son, Aryan Khan, who is set to make his directorial debut.

We have already reported that the star kid is geared up for his directorial project, Stardom. Recently, a video suggested that he had wrapped up the show starring Bobby Deol. And now choreographer Mudassar Khan, who is associated with this show, spilled some beans on the project.

Mudassar Khan on choreographing Aryan Khan’s Stardom songs

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Mudassar Khan revealed that he is working with Red Chillies currently. He further stated that he is doing Aryan Khan’s web show, and he has been asked not to reveal much about the project. Further, the choreographer said that he is working on the songs for this series and that they are in the planning stage.

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Mudassar claimed, “Main to Bol sakta hu genius hai wo. He is very, very talented.” (I can say that he is a genius. He is very talented). The choreographer highlighted this fact again and added that they are going to have a lot of fun.

More about Stardom

Aryan Khan’s Stardom is a modern drama that revolves around the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

Written and directed by Aryan and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will have Lakshya Lalwani among the main leads. Reportedly, Bobby Deol and Mona Kapoor will also be seen in important roles, along with the cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

A couple of weeks ago, several pictures and videos from the wrap-up party of Stardom, featuring Aaryan Khan and Bobby Deol, went viral. We could see the entire team celebrating the completion of the project.

We bet fans cannot wait to see what Aryan has in store for them.

