Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Isha-Anand, Akash-Shloka exude royalty as they pose for picture perfect frame

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing in the vibrant city of Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first three days have been nothing short of a spectacular extravaganza, setting the tone for the rest of the festivities. As the celebrations continue, a delightful new image has emerged, capturing the Ambani family's sons and daughters in a mesmerizing pose. Dressed in traditional attire, they exude a surreal charm that adds to the magic of this joyous occasion.

Anant and Radhika pose with Isha-Anand and Akash-Shloka

In this captivating snapshot, the Ambani family's sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law showcased a stunning array of traditional attire. Anant Ambani donned a rich maroon kurta, while the soon-to-be bride, Radhika Merchant, graced the scene in a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate jewelry.

Isha Ambani looked enchanting in a pink saree complemented by delicate jewelry, radiating her timeless beauty. Anand Piramal, Isha's husband, sported a sharp white sherwani, exuding elegance. Akash Ambani opted for a dashing beige kurta, and his wife, Shloka Ambani, looked resplendent in a hot pink saree paired with exquisite jewelry. The entire family, resplendent in their traditional finery, posed together during the pre-wedding festivities, creating a beautiful tableau of familial joy and cultural celebration.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant truly transformed Jamnagar into a dazzling spectacle, casting its magical spell from March 1 to March 3. The star-studded affair attracted the crème de la crème of Bollywood, business tycoons, and cricketing legends. As the opulent celebrations concluded, a select group of celebrities returned on March 6 for a special event organized by the Ambani family, extending the jubilation to the dedicated employees of Reliance Industries.

Held at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, the festivities paid homage to the groom's family roots, with the standout event being the Mela Rouge on March 2, incorporating the vibrant sangeet ceremony.

The festivities commenced with Anna Seva and concluded with the Hashtakshar ceremony in Jamnagar. Numerous videos and photos from the occasion beautifully capture the truly enchanting moment.

Celebs at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

The first night sizzled with the incomparable Rihanna, casting her enchanting charm over the audience. Diljit Dosanjh continued the magic on the second night with his signature Punjabi beats and the last day was a full blown party with none other than Akon.

Having grown up surrounded by the enchantment of Bollywood, witnessing the reunion of the iconic trio—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—was undoubtedly the pinnacle of the evening. The performances by Akshay Kumar, coupled with the captivating dances of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and the radiant Anant and Radhika, left the audience mesmerized.

The grand finale unfolded with a delightful surprise as Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh shared the stage, creating an unforgettable musical experience. Watching SRK and Gauri sway to the tunes of Udit Narayan, alongside stellar performances by Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder Singh, and Shaan, evoked a nostalgic reverie that lingered long after the final notes echoed through the air.

In a nutshell, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration was truly spectacular. It has everyone eagerly looking forward to the main event in July—the wedding of this wonderful couple.

