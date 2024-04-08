Priyanka Chopra drops PIC from sets of her next Hollywood film Heads Of State; calls it ‘Glamorous’

After relishing significant time in India with her family, Priyanka Chopra went back to Los Angeles last week with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress has since then been sharing her day-to-day personal and professional updates with fans and followers. The Desi girl is currently gearing up for her next highly-anticipated project, Heads Of State. Recently, the actress offered a peek into the shooting location as she shoots for the film.

Priyanka Chopra offers a glimpse from the sets of Heads Of State

Today, on April 8, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and dropped a photograph from the sets of her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads Of State. In the photograph posted on the internet, the actress was seen sitting with her legs stretched as she flaunted her shoes soaked with pink color. In addition to this, one can also see the trolley in the background as the cinematography team prepares for the shot.

While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Glamorous (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) #headsofstate”

Take a look:

It was just a couple of days back that the actress had teased fans by sharing a picture of the film's script. The picture shared by her featured the page that had the film's title and mentioned that it was written by Harrison Query. It also mentioned the actress’ name watermarked on it. Sharing the image, she wrote, "And we're back," implying that she was back on sets of the film in London, after a wholesome and long visit to her homeland.

Take a look:

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in the important roles. It's being filmed primarily in London.

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for one of the many reasons. During her extended visit, the actress stirred the internet with her various public outings. She visited the holy Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, and celebrated Holi and the birthday bash of Cousin Mannara Chopra with her family. She attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani. In addition to this, she also attended the roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra with fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. Several pictures from the momentous occasion were shared on the internet.

