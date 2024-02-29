Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor reach Jamnagar

The upcoming weekend promises a grand celebration as the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to unfold with full fervor. The airport in Jamnagar, the city hosting the functions, has been abuzz with activity in recent days. This morning was no exception, as the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their adorable little one Raha, as well as Neetu Kapoor, arrived at the destination.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Neetu Kapoor reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

On Thursday, February 29, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the airport in Jamnagar, Gujarat, after departing from Mumbai. Earlier in the morning, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport, where Ranbir exuded charm in a white t-shirt paired with a black hoodie and black joggers. Alia opted for a stylish beige-colored shirt and sleek sunglasses.

She held her daughter Raha Kapoor in her arms, who looked absolutely adorable. Accompanying them was Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, dressed in a denim jacket and black pants.

Upon their arrival in Jamnagar, the family swiftly made their way to their car and headed for the venue without posing for the paparazzi.

Arjun Kapoor and Akash Ambani arrive ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor made a stylish entrance at the Jamnagar airport today, donning a casual look amidst a large crowd. The arrival gate was adorned with beautiful decorations, heightening the anticipation for the forthcoming celebration.

Adding to the excitement, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani's brother, Akash Ambani, also arrived to partake in the upcoming functions.

According to the pre-wedding invite disclosed earlier, the festivities are scheduled to unfold from March 1 to 3 at the lavish Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Amidst the buzz, Anant and Radhika’s parents, along with numerous other stars such as Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and many more, have already graced the venue with their presence. International pop sensation Rihanna has also arrived in the city, ready to ignite the stage with her electrifying performance.

