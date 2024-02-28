Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Jamnagar airport is being decked up ahead of guests’ arrival; WATCH

It is a time of celebration for the Ambani family as businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, gears up to tie the knot with his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, this year. The festivities are set to commence with pre-wedding ceremonies this week in Jamnagar. Anticipation is high as many Bollywood celebrities and other elite personalities are expected to attend the event. In preparation for their arrival, the airport in Jamnagar was seen being adorned to warmly welcome the distinguished guests.

Jamnagar airport being prepared for welcome of guests ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

On Wednesday, February 28, a video surfaced on the internet revealing the bustling scenes outside the airport in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The city is poised to host the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The footage captured a large crowd gathered outside the arrival section, actively engaged in overseeing the preparations for the imminent arrival of esteemed guests. Amidst the energetic atmosphere, individuals were observed meticulously hanging colorful sheets for decoration, enhancing the ambiance and elevating the anticipation for the upcoming celebrations.

Manushi Chhillar heads to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Actress Manushi Chhillar, set to feature in the action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai this afternoon. Manushi exuded style in an elegant all-black ensemble, comprising a long top paired with slacks and chic high heels.

With a handbag and sleek sunglasses, she gracefully greeted the paparazzi, flashing a radiant smile as she waved. Before heading inside the building, ready to jet off for the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Manushi also took a moment to click a picture with a delighted fan.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the parents of the groom-to-be, had revealed the sentimental value attached to the venue in the pre-wedding invitation. They expressed, "Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities.”

The celebrations are scheduled to unfold from March 1st to 3rd at the picturesque Reliance Greens in Jamnagar.

