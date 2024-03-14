Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 14: Aamir Khan reacts to working with Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan; Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie

On the fourteenth of March 2024, Bollywood was abuzz with updates that sparked anticipation among fans and media alike. Aamir Khan's candid remarks during a fan interaction about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film set hearts racing with excitement. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie. Let's delve into the memorable moments that marked this eventful day in Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 14, 2024

1. Aamir Khan on working with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

A recent fan interaction saw Aamir Khan addressing the possibility of a cinematic collaboration involving the iconic trio - Aamir, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Following their much-talked-about dance performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, the fan's question stirred curiosity.

The actor responded, “Even I think we should a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman and me, we were also contemplating that we must do a film together in our careers. We must try that we do a film together for us and for our audiences. So, we had this thought, now let’s see what happens. I hope if a good script is offered, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other.”

2. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with her daughter

Today, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter, Malti Marie. The paparazzi eagerly awaited her arrival, and the actress graciously reciprocated their enthusiasm with waves and smiles. She looked effortlessly chic in a stylish black ensemble, accentuated by a trendy cowboy hat, while her adorable daughter Malti stole hearts in a cute green outfit.

3. Noor Zara's Lok Rang Noor Art troupe performed at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's haldi ceremony

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Zorawar Singh, better known by his stage name Noor Zora, and his troupe Lok Rang Noor Art performed Giddha at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's haldi ceremony today, March 14.

Speaking about the Lok Rang Noor Art troupe, they are a group of queer men from rural Punjab who perform Giddha, a popular folk dance with its origins in Punjab. The troupe is founded by Noor Zara.

4. Kapil Sharma threw a grand party for Ed Sheeran

Renowned comedian and host Kapil Sharma recently hosted a lavish party in Mumbai to honor the presence of international sensation Ed Sheeran. The star-studded event saw the attendance of several celebrities, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Esha Gupta, Armaan Malik, Ahaan Panday, and many others.

5. Bollywood celebs graced the screening of Yodha

The much-awaited action-packed film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, is creating a buzz as its release date approaches. To keep the excitement going, the makers arranged a special screening for friends and family. The event saw the entire cast and crew in attendance, along with several other prominent guests.

