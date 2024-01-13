Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding invite REVEALED; Mukesh-Nita Ambani share handwritten note

The family of billionaire and Reliance head honcho Mukesh Ambani's family is currently beaming with happiness as his and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani will be getting married to Radhika Merchant. A year after their engagement ceremony took place, an invitation for their pre-wedding festivities have been revealed.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to have pre-wedding festivities

Recently, the invitation card for the pre-wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been revealed. The details of the card mention that it will take place in the first week of March this year between 1st and 3rd. The festivities will be held in Jamnagar city of Gujarat as it holds significance for the Ambani family.

The note reads, "We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son." There is also a handwritten note shared by Mukesh and Nita about the same, revealing the importance of Jamnagar to them.

It explained that Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997. The note also mentioned that over the years, they have planted more than 10 million trees in the region. "Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities", the note further read.

Anant-Radhika's engagement took place last year

Radhika and Anant's engagement ceremonies started last year with traditional Gujarati traditions including Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. The couple exchanged rings at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The couple had their roka a month prior, in December 2022. After all that, they held a lavish celebration at Antilia in Mumbai.

The engagement bash was attended by several big names like cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Meezaan Jaaferi, Anil Ambani, Shreya Ghoshal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani among others.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He studied at the Brown University in America. Last year in August, he became the head of Reliance's energy wing.

Radhika, on the other hand, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has attended Mumbai's Cathedral, John Connon School, and École Mondiale World School. Radhika holds a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is one of the board of directors of Encore Healthcare.

Apart from that, she is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer which she learned for more than eight years at Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Last year in June, the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in, Mumbai. It marked the completion of her formal dance training and was her first time performing on stage. It was attended by names like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh

Several media reports have stated that Anant and Radhika are childhood friends and have known each other for a long time.

