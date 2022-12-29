PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Roka ceremony go VIRAL; 5 things to know about the couple

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. They reportedly had their Roka ceremony today in Rajasthan, and it was held in the Shrinathji temple located in Nathdwara. Parimal Nathwani, the Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the couple. Meanwhile, pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Roka ceremony are also going viral on social media.

Parimal Nathwani shared a picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani.” ANI shared pictures from Anant Ambani’s visit to Shrinathji temple. Meanwhile, a picture of Anant and Radhika from the roka ceremony is going viral on Twitter. It shows Anant Ambani in a royal blue traditional kurta set, while Radhika can be seen in a pink suit. Meanwhile, here are 5 things you should know about the lovely couple.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. In August this year, he was named as the head of the conglomerate's energy business. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She also has a younger sister, Anjali Merchant. Radhika completed her schooling at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School, and École Mondiale World School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends

According to media reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends. Back in 2018, there had been several reports about Anant and Radhika getting engaged, however, no one from the Ambani family had confirmed the news. Today, Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Roka ceremony in Rajasthan.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s viral picture

In 2018, an adorable picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had gone viral on social media. The picture showed them looking lovingly at each other while wearing matching green loose robes.

Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant has trained in Bharatnatyam for over eight years. She learned Bharatnatyam at Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted Arangetram for Radhika Merchant

In June this year, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for Radhika at the Jio world Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. For the unversed, Arangetram marks the completion of the formal training of the classical dancer, and the first time the dancer performs on stage, showcasing their talent. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh attended the Arangetram ceremony.