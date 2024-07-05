Live

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet LIVE Updates: Salman Khan, MS Dhoni-Sakshi and more dazzle; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in black as they arrive in style

Written by Sneha Hiro  |  Arpita Sarkar Updated on Jul 05, 2024   |  10:54 PM IST  |  10.1K
Jul 05, 2024 11:00 PM IST
After making India win with his superhit catch, Surya Kumar Yadav makes dapper entry at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Jul 05, 2024 10:57 PM IST
Alia-Ranbir pose with Aditya; Ananya, Khushi-Vedang and more make glamorous entry

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand star-studded sangeet ceremony is going to start in some time. Several notable personalities from all realms have been reached to become a part of couple’s special day. Adding to the glare of starry night; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina among others also arrived in style.

Jul 05, 2024 10:54 PM IST
Salman Khan looks dapper in black as her arrives for the sangeet

Jul 05, 2024 10:25 PM IST
Justin Beiber, Badshah & Karan Aujla to set the mood at Anant-Radhika sangeet night

The highly-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just days away. The visuals from their grand pre-wedding celebrations have already been stirring the internet. While the invite from the couple’s sangeet ceremony surfaced just a while back, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karan Aujla and Badshah are all set to dazzle the sangeet evening.

Jul 05, 2024 10:17 PM IST
Venue for Anant-Radhika's grand sangeet ceremony is all decked up

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly-awaited sangeet ceremony is going to start sometime soon. It was earlier in the day that Justin Bieber also landed in the city. While the internet is already buzzing with the media around the grand pre-wedding festivities, pictures and videos from the venue have surfaced online.

Jul 05, 2024 10:15 PM IST
MS Dhoni-Sakshi dazzle, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar look dapper as they arrive for Sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Today, July 5 marks their grand Sangeet ceremony that took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The event was star-studded as celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, his brother Veer, and others made their grand appearances.

Jul 05, 2024 10:14 PM IST
Anant-Radhika look exquisite in ethnic outfits at starry Sangeet ceremony; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. Ahead of their big day, the couple is hosting a star-studded sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024, in Mumbai. As the venue is beautifully decorated, the couple has graced the carpet, arriving for the magical night. 

